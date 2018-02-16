COMMUNITY hydro-electricity projects in Wales will be able to apply to have 100 per cent of their their business rates paid under a new scheme announced by the Welsh Government.

The new scheme, which will begin in April, will apply to projects with a rateable value of up to £50,000.

Announcing the scheme, the Welsh Government's energy, planning and rural affairs secretary Lesley Griffiths said it would allow communities setting up renewable power projects to re-invest the benefits in the area.

Support will also be provided to other small-scale developments to cap business rate increases at 10 per cent, or £1,000.

Ms Griffiths said: “I am very pleased to announce a new generous grant scheme of support for hydro power projects.

“Our new scheme will provide 100 per cent rate relief for community schemes and provide support for other small-scale projects towards their non-domestic rates.

"Crucially, it will provide greater support to hydro-power developers in Wales than is available elsewhere in the UK.

“Electricity generation from renewables in Wales has trebled since 2010 and community developments have played an important part in this success."

Projects will be able to apply for grants towards their rates in the 2018-2019 financial year, as well as retrospectively for 2017-2018.

Wales' finance secretary Mark Drakeford said: “I am pleased that through this grant scheme we have been able to provide 100 per cent rate relief to help ensure hydro-projects are able to retain the maximum possible benefit for their local areas.”

The scheme is part of an agreement with Plaid Cymru allowing Welsh Labour to pass its budget for the coming financial year.

Major energy schemes such as power stations are not devolved and are the responsibility of the Department for Energy and Climate Change. This applies to the £1.3 billion Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project, which would be the first of its kind in the world, but is yet to be given the go-ahead by the UK Government.

Last month Carwyn Jones announced the Welsh Government would be prepared to offer a "substantial" investment to allow the project to go ahead.