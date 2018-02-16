PEOPLE in Wales are advocating a radical approach to improving the nation's health.

Strong support for measures to prevent ill health - such as a ban on advertising unhealthy foods to reduce childhood obesity - is voiced in the findings of a Wales-wide survey.

The Stay Well in Wales survey, run by Public Health Wales and Bangor University and involving 1,001 people, found that 70 per cent backed the aforementioned ban, with just 13 per cent disagreeing.

Almost half (47 per cent) agreed that the advertising of alcohol should be banned to reduce drink-related problems, with 26 per cent disagreeing.

A majority of participants also indicated that more should be done to prevent illness and improve health, even if that means spending less on healthcare.

Fifty-three per cent agreed that more money should be spent on prevention and less on treatments. Only 15 per cent disagreed.

The survey also revealed other evidence of a preference for more public health regulation and intervention:

• 82 per cent of participants agreed that healthy foods should cost a bit less and unhealthy foods a bit more. Six per cent disagreed;

• 76 per cent agreed that employers should do more to look after their workers’ health. Eight per cent disagreed;

• 88 per cent agreed that schools should teach children more about how to live a healthy life. Five per cent disagreed;

• 76 per cent support 20mph speed limits where they will reduce road traffic injuries. Twelve per cent disagreed.

The survey was created to identify what people in Wales see as the biggest contributors to poor health and wellbeing, and which public health actions they would like to see implemented.

Smoking, drug abuse, alcohol misuse, physical inactivity and unhealthy eating habits were identified as the top five contributors to poor health and wellbeing, with social isolation, poor parenting, and difficulties with accessing healthcare also rated highly.

"The survey has identified a general public that understands the causes of ill health in its communities, and agrees that prevention is better than cure," said Professor Mark Bellis, director of policy, research and international development at Public Health Wales.

“Evidence tells us that stronger public health regulations and interventions will create a healthier, happier and fairer society. We are delighted that the people of Wales recognise these benefits and the vast majority favour more measures to protect their own health and that of their families and friends.

“We are one of the first nations in the world to ask the public what measures they feel are necessary for them to live healthier lives.

"We will use this rich source of information to develop our own work plans for the next decade, and to help the Welsh Government develop the public health policies people want.”

Dr Frank Atherton, chief medical officer for Wales, said the survey reveals "a clear appetite for public health interventions to help create a healthier Wales. The findings will help inform and develop Welsh Government policies in the future.”

A similar survey, open to people aged 16 and over, has been carried out online by Public Health Wales and results will be available later this year.