GWENT Police are appealing for information following an attempted burglary at a unit on Rassau Industrial Estate in Ebbw Vale on Wednesday, January 31 at approximately 9.20pm.

A spokeswoman for the force: "The offenders used a vehicle to push the shutter door open in order to gain entry into the unit. No property was stolen in this burglary but it would seem that the offenders were targeting copper cabling/wiring.

"Officers would like to trace a white long wheel base van. The van (pictured) has a black roof, on which there is a sealed sky light positioned towards the rear, possibly where an air-conditioning or refrigerated unit was fitted.

"We would also like to speak to the people in the CCTV image as we believe they may be able to help us with our enquiries."

If you can help with any information about this incident or those responsible please call 101 quoting log 532 31/01/2018 or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.