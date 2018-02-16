CAMPAIGNERS have spoken of their delight after plans to close a leisure centre were put on hold in a “victory for people power.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council yesterday announced it is deferring plans to close Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre.

A previous decision by the council’s cabinet to close the venue led to a public backlash and saw around 60 residents turn up to a special meeting to protest about the plans.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, who previously put forward a successful motion to “callin”

the cabinet decision for further scrutiny, said the decision was a “victory for people power.”

He said: “It is a victory for the children, it is a victory for common sense and for all the users of the leisure centre.

“People power has won the day and I am pleased that the council have listened to the community.

“They have made a common sense decision.”

Campaigner Huw James said the decision was a “win for community activism.”

He said campaigners will continue to fight to secure the future of the venue.

“Everyone is really happy and surprised,” he said.

“It is a good result but it is not final because they are going to defer the decision.

“It is a good battle to win but the war rages on and we are not going to rest on our laurels and say it is over now.”

Members of the Save Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre campaign group said they were “thrilled” by the decision.

Dean Jones, a coach who uses the centre, said the decision would be welcomed by thousands of families, community groups, and users across the county.

He said: “We are absolutely over the moon with the council’s decision, which will safeguard this amazing facility for so many people for generations to come.”

Kate Alderson, who uses the leisure centre through a GP referral scheme, added: “This is amazing news and myself and the other group members are incredibly pleased with the council’s decision.”

Council leader Cllr Dave Poole said: “We have listened to the community and it is clear from the feedback received during a recent public consultation that there is widespread opposition to the closure of this facility.

"The council is about to undertake a major review of its leisure strategy, so we have agreed that we will defer the decision regarding the future of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre as part of a wider discussion around leisure service provision across the whole county borough in the future.

"Hopefully the community will see that we have listened to their concerns and we are responding accordingly.”