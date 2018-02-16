CAERPHILLY county borough council have made a u-turn on its decision to close a leisure centre after public backlash.

The announcement comes less than a month after campaigners turned up to a special meeting regarding the closure of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre to express their outrage at the plans.

Council leader Cllr Dave Poole said: “We have listened to the community and it is clear from the feedback received during a recent public consultation that there is widespread opposition to the closure of this facility.

“The council is about to undertake a major review of its leisure strategy, so we have agreed that we will defer the decision regarding the future of Pontllanfraith Leisure Centre as part of a wider discussion around leisure service provision across the whole county borough in the future.

“Hopefully the community will see that we have listened to their concerns and we are responding accordingly."

The council’s cabinet made the decision in December to approve the leisure centre closure which they said was down to “significant financial pressures”.

However, the decision was put on hold to be reconsidered by the council’s regeneration and environment scrutiny committee on January 18, when more than 60 residents turned up to show their anger at the proposals.

Cllr Kevin Etheridge said the decision was a "victory for people power."

He said: "It is a victory for the children, it is a victory for common sense and a victory for all the users of the leisure centre.

"People power has won the day and I am pleased that the council have listened to the community."