GWENT pupils had fun with science earlier this week thanks to the Royal Air Force.

The pupils from Crumlin High Level Primary School were joined by a team of RAF personnel at the National Museum, in Cardiff, on Monday to build rocket cars, make a parachute to land an egg safely and take part in a hot air balloon challenge.

The day was one of a series of events across the UK to mark the centenary of the RAF – the world’s first independent air force - and aims to build interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

Alice Smith, 11, said: "We've been making parachutes with an egg inside so it doesn't crack. We built a rocket car and we learned how to make metal strong and how to make paper aeroplanes.

Ella Jones, 11, said the day was really fun, adding she really liked banging the metal to see which was the strongest one.

The RAF expects to reach up to 2 million students between nine and 15 years old through this scheme.

The most senior RAF officer in Wales, air commodore Adrian Williams, said: “As we celebrate 100 years since the formation of the RAF, we want to use this opportunity to share our story with the Welsh people.

"Today’s event marks the launch of our expanded youth programme for RAF100. By inspiring the next generation of innovators we can help us, as a nation, be first to the future."