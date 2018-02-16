A NEWPORT band has written a song about the Brynglas tunnels.

Rogora Khart aim to celebrate Newport - or Newportograd as the band likes to call the city - in their songs. The Brynglas Tunnels of Love tells the story of a man and a woman whose eyes meet while driving through the Brynglas Tunnels and they fall in love.

Lead singer Riko Rikishvili said: "The Brynglas Tunnels get so much bad press - in our song we tried to put a positive smile to it."

Rogora Khart have been sharing their own brand of mad-cap Black Sea Punk music around the pubs and clubs of Newport for ten years.

Last year, they gained recognition at the Newport City Radio Love Live Music Awards in 2017 when they won the first ‘Best Entertainer’ award. The band will play at Slipping Jimmy's, in High Street, on Saturday, April 14.

To follow the band, visit facebook.com/RogoraKhart

You can watch the video youtu.be/7-pT0F1G9yk