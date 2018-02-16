A MAN has pleaded guilty to murdering a Tredegar woman living in Blackpool, a court has heard.

The body of Lisa Chadderton, 44, was found in a flat in Topping Street, above Gillespie's Bar last year.

Police were called by the Ambulance Service at around 10.15am on Monday, November 27, following reports a woman had been assaulted at a flat.

Ms Chadderton, originally from Blaenau Gwent, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Blackpool Police previously said a post-mortem examination revealed the cause of the former market stall worker's death to be strangulation and stab wounds.

Mark Tindill, 56, also of Topping Street, appeared before the Honorary Recorder of Preston Judge Mark Brown at Preston Crown Court.

Wearing a black short and black jeans, he appeared calm as he spoke to confirm his guilty plea.

Michael Hayton QC said: "It is a full acceptance of the facts of the case."

Judge Brown said: "This is obviously a very serious matter and the sentencing process needs to be addressed with care and consideration."

Tindill will be sentenced on March 2.

Ms Chadderton's family previously spoke of their devastation and said she had an "infectious personality".