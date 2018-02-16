FREE swimming for children and over 60s is being reviewed by Sport Wales.

A spokeswoman for Sport Wales said the review will report back in the summer and that, in the meantime, they want the public to tell them about their experience of the programme, which is run in several leisure centres across Gwent.

A report presented to the National Assembly for Wales’ public accounts committee this month said that Sport Wales has diminishing resources and will need to ensure that future delivery has greater levels of sustainability.

It continues: “The Committee is very concerned that projects have been able to run for a significant period of time without any evaluation particularly in a current economic climate with continued austerity and pressures on public funding.

“We believe it to be essential that public funded projects are fully evaluated to ensure intended outcomes are being achieved alongside value for money.”

A spokesman for Sport Wales said the free swimming programme has been providing valuable opportunities for people in Wales for more than a decade and is being reviewed as part of their normal programme of work.

He said: “We invest around £3million annually in the scheme and we want to be sure it is working in a way that maximises its impact for the investment.

“We want the public to tell us about their experience of the programme so we’ve got the best view possible.

“The review of the programme will report back in the summer.”

To have your say, visit surveymonkey.co.uk/r/rcsfreeswimmingreview