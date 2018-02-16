INTERNATIONAL sports stars from Newport will join hundreds of young people next week to celebrate the impact of an inclusion programme which aims to divert young people away from crime and anti-social behaviour.

Dragons and Wales international rugby player Leon Brown and professional boxer Sean McGoldrick will join more than 200 Gwent youngsters at the Wales National Velodrome next Monday from 11am to 3pm.

A spokeswoman for Newport Live said: "Positive Futures is a sport-based inclusion programme, part of which uses sports and physical activity to divert young people away from crime and anti-social behaviour (ASB).

"The programme runs weekly sessions that engages and works with disengaged and hard to reach young people from deprived communities across Gwent. These sessions use sport as the hook to engage the young people in positive social action and volunteering."

She said the event will also be attended by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, who funds and supports the programme.

The spokeswoman added: "When he’s not on the pitch or training in the gym, Leon Brown volunteers his spare time as a peer mentor with Positive Futures. Leon, from the Maesglas area, predominantly works with young people who have disengaged from their school environment and have been specifically referred to the project because of their behavioural issues."

The event will offer multiple activities, including football, tennis, basketball and climbing. If you would like to find out more about the event, then please call 01633 656757 or email sportsdevelopment@newportlive.co.uk