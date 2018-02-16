A £30,000 project to improve parts of Caldicot town centre will start next week.

The work, which will take four weeks to complete, will see existing brick planters and seating replaced with new stainless steel seating at four locations in the town centre.

It forms part of Caldicot Town Team’s plans to regenerate the town centre and compliment its linkage with the nearby Asda supermarket.

The town team say the improvements will help to “make the town centre a more enjoyable, vibrant and viable place to visit and spend time.”

In a bid to minimise disruption, the work will be carried out at night night from Monday February 19 and will focus on one planter at a time.

The project will be carried out by local firm KG Gardens Maintenance Ltd.

A town team spokesman said: “We do not envisage there being any issues, delays or concerns, but you can contact us on 07716 557289 if you do have any concerns. We will keep you fully updated with the work as it progresses, through our social media platforms and website.”