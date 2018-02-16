FANCY making someone's day?

Maybe you could pay them a compliment, give them an extra large tip or help them if they're struggling with shopping bags.

Tomorrow, Saturday, is Random Act of Kindness Day which encourages people to do one spontaneously nice thing for someone else.

Starting in America, the day was created by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation who hope to build a 'kinder world'.

Here's some ideas to get you started:

Reply to a post you enjoy

We all get in the habit of breezing past content on social media.

Even if it’s just a simple 'thank you' or some good feedback, the person behind the post will appreciate your time and effort.

Praise a local business online

How often do you review a business when you've actually enjoyed your visit as opposed to beeing so angry by your treatment you want the world to know?

Help a business out by giving them 5 stars and a positive comment.

Pick up a piece of rubbish and put it in the bin

We all complain about litter in the streets so why not do something about it to help the problem?

Compliment a parent on how well-behaved their child is

Parenthood can be overwhelming and sometimes the kind words of a stranger is all it takes to turn a mother or father’s day around.

When you’re in public and you notice a child doing something good, it means the world to a parent to hear that.

Whether you’re at a restaurant or in a shop, make a parent proud with a simple compliment.

Donate to a charity shop

Have a sort through your wardrobe and donate your unwanted clothes to a charity shop or old towels or blankets to an animal charity to help keep their pets warm

Make a homemade card

Here's one for your little ones to get involved with. Rather than heading to a shop, give them some coloured pens and paper to put a smile on the face of your card's recipient.

Bake a cake

You don't have to be Mary Berry to get involved with this suggestion. Find a recipe and create a treat to share with someone who might need a little bit of cheering up.

If you're eating out this weekend, be kind to the person serving you and give them a tip

Make a little effort to make eye contact with the person serving you. Smile. And ask how they are doing.

Offer to make your work colleagues a brew

An easy way to be the most popular person in the office with this simple gesture.

Call your grandparents

Ask them about what school was like or their first job and they're guaranteed to have a few stories to tell.