MEAT lovers are in for a treat with the opening of a new South American-style steakhouse in Penhow, Newport.

Husband and wife Gareth and Heather Lee, who own the Rock and Fountain Inn, The Gate in Llanfrechfa and tapas bar Los Reyes in Caerleon, are planning to open the Taurus Churrascaria in April.

The restaurant will be all you can eat with waiters dressed in Brazilian outfits bringing food to diners’ tables, usually serving from a skewer.

It will take over the current Indian Cottage in Penhow which is due to close next week.

Meats will be charcoal cooked Brazilian style and there will be a salad table where diners will be able to help themselves.

A range of meats will be on offer, including beef, pork, chicken, Brazilian sausage and suckling pig at weekends.

Mr Lee, 45, of College Glade in Caerleon, Newport, said the restaurant will be a “meat-lover’s dream.”

He said: “We like to do things a bit different and this is a different way of cooking and showing the foods of the world.”

The chef of around 25 years said the rodizio-style restaurant will guarantee that diners will not leave hungry. For updates on the opening visit @TaurusPenhow on Facebook.