HUNDREDS of people have voiced their concerns at claims of a former pub being turned into homes.

The Centurion Inn, in Heather Road, Newport, closed its doors last month and in the same month, P&P Building and Roofing Contractors Ltd acquired the leasehold.

Since the closure, residents have spoken out over claims about the site being developed for housing, including Shaun Crewe, who regularly visited the pub

"I think it is sad that it has closed," he said.

"We would pop in a few times a week. I have heard from lots of people that it could be turned into flats or houses.

"We don't need more flats here. The traffic is bad enough."

Another resident Margaret Morgan echoed similar concerns.

She said: "We don't want more houses. The Centurion has been here for years and it should remain a pub."

Councillor Deb Davies, who represents Beechwood ward, said she had been told by P&P Building and Roofing Contractors Ltd that they intend to convert the site into houses.

She said: "I am aware that the company intends on submitting a planning application to convert the pub into eight properties. There would be six three-bedroomed houses and two-bedroomed houses with gardens.

"What I am concerned about is that I do not want a big void to be left."

She added: "Residents are upset over what has happened and, as a councillor, it is our duty to represent their views. We will be seeking a public meeting so residents can express their views."

Activist Michael Enea, who also lives in St Julian's, added: "I have also spoken with the building firm who confirmed they want to convert the pub into a block of eight properties.

"This should certainly not happen."

A petition to "Save The Centurion" has since been set up by Mr Enea.

To sign the petition, visit /bit.ly/2o1aCle

P&P Building and Roofing Contractors Ltd have been contacted for comment.