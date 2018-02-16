A POPULAR tour guide, community councillor and entertainer known as the ‘Lord of Steel’ will mark his 50th birthday by screening a self-made film on his life.

Ivor Beynon left his job in a chicken factory to pursue his dream of becoming a full-time entertainer with shows combining Welsh history, rock ‘n’ roll and superheroes.

Over the years, he has appeared on BBC Wales show‘The Biz’ and talent contest the X-Factor alongside releasing an album and becoming a community councillor for the Aberbeeg ward.

On February 17, the Abertillery performer is inviting guests to Brynmawr’s Market Hall Cinema for the world premiere of ‘Zombie Planet: The Life and Times of Ivor Beynon’.

The 17-part film, running at 70 minutes, is narrated by the ex-Abertillery and Llanhilleth Town Council chairman and explores Welsh history through image and song.

Fans of the Lord of Steel will also be treated to rare archival footage, classic tracks and new compositions produced in collaboration with several Gwent music studios.

Highlights include a Doctor Who audition piece filmed at the Aneurin Bevan Stones in Tredegar, footage from legendary Newport venue TJs and explorations of political and social history.

“It’s a serious message but getting it across in a way that people understand,” he said.

“We’re not zombies, we can be in charge of our identity. If we don’t take charge of our destiny someone else will. Not being afraid, but leading by example," he said.

Mr Beynon is involved in several community groups and is also secretary of Blaenau Gwent Chartist and Historical Society.

This community ethos is embedded in the film with an aim of bringing history to younger generations in an accessible way, he explained.

Despite appearing in more than 15 TV productions over a 20-year period, the Lord of Steel has no plans to stop with a extended cut of the film set for release on YouTube and DVD.

Speaking on his persona, he added: “It’s a celebration of life. Life’s a party and it’s too short to be negative, it’s about being positive and moving forward.”

The free screening starts at 10pm with entry by ticket only

Call 07444454395 or email ivorjbeynon@outlook.com for more.