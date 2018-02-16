LEISURE services in Monmouthshire will be provided by a new organisation, after the county council agreed to set up an Alternative Delivery Model.

The new set-up will see tourism, leisure, culture and youth services delivered by a trading company under the control of Monmouthshire County Council (MCC0.

Similar models have been set up in Newport and Torfaen, where Newport Live and Torfaen Leisure Trust run the services.

The move comes after budget pressures have seen the services hit by council cuts over recent years, with the budget having been reduced from £6.5m in 2010 to a current £4.4m.

At a council meeting on Thursday, Cllr Bob Greenland (Devauden) warned cutting the services any further would lead to job losses.

He said: “It has become increasingly clear that we have now reached the point at which the well has run dry as far as this council is concerned.

“It can no longer look at taking money from these services.”

Cllr Greenland said the new set-up would see an organisation at “arm’s length” of the council provide the service.

However he said the council would be able to take action if problems occur.

Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, leader of the Labour group, said his party opposed the move, preferring the alternative in-house option.

Cllr Batrouni raised concerns the move would see MCC have to borrow cash, and fears scrutiny of the service would be reduced.

Cllr Martyn Groucutt said the services should be provided by a public organisation, while Cllr Armand Watts said he feared the move could see some miss out.

However Cllr Peter Fox, leader of the council, said the move was about finding a sustainable way forward.

"We need to recognise the need to work in different ways," he added.

Cllr Paul Pavia said he was "fully supportive" of the move, adding: "We cannot ask our residents and service users to pay more and get less." A report previously discussed in cabinet was approved.