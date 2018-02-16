OUR Dog of the Week is tall, dark and handsome, fabulously sociable and friendly, a great all round family dog.

Roy is a 16-month-old labrador and has been signed over to Newport City Dogs Home due to a change in circumstances and at 16-months-old, he is still very puppy-like.

Roy is big and bouncy with the the attention span of a gnat and doesn’t have a great deal of impulse control, so he’s looking for a home which can provide him with lots of exercise and he would definitely benefit from some basic training.

Roy is good with kids, cats and dogs, but due to his ‘exuberance’ he would probably be best suited to a household with older, dog savvy children. Roy could bowl over a toddler and not even notice.

Labradors have been the UK’s favourite family dog breed for generations and we’re not surprised. Roy is absolutely labradorable.

If you’d like to meet him, call Newport City Dogs Home on 01633 290 902 between 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 4pm on weekdays and at 11am - 1pm and 2pm - 3.30pm on Saturday.

The home is closed on Sundays.