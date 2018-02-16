CALLS for a “crucial” rail link between Newport and Ebbw Vale have been reignited by the city’s two AMs.

Newport West’s Jayne Bryant and Newport East’s John Griffiths say the proposal has been long-awaited by people in both areas.

Both believe that the link could be made possible off the back of ongoing work to expand the two-line track between Ebbw Vale and Cardiff.

A single hourly service currently operates between the two locales, but the project could expand the offering to two trains an hour.

And the two Labour AMs say the extra line capacity could create the possibility of a “vital service” between Ebbw Vale and Newport, a line which is only used when works are being conducted on the main line.

“This is an absolutely crucial link,” said Ms Bryant.

“We’re talking about congestion around Newport and the provision of public transport, and this is something that would be a great benefit to the residents travelling within Newport and further afield.

“It’s hard to believe after all these years we’re still waiting. It’s already a well-used service, and if trains stopped at Newport then even more people would use public transport on a day to day basis.

“There’s been an influx of new houses in Newport, particularly in the Rogerstone area – it makes sense for this train to stop at Newport to make sure our city and the surrounding area is connected.”

Earlier this week Ms Bryant and Mr Griffiths met with Welsh economy secretary Ken Skates to reiterate their pressing case for the service.

Mr Griffiths said: “A passenger service linking Ebbw Vale and Newport has been unfinished business for far too long.

“In meeting Ken Skates we were able to stress first hand our continuing frustration and call for additional funding, which the Cabinet Secretary is seeking from the UK Government to be used to establish the service.

“Local people are rightly exasperated and want action now.”

A Welsh Government spokesman told the Argus that Network Rail, who are carrying out the work on the Ebbw Vale to Cardiff line, have produces a report on the scheme and that an update will be “provided in due course”.