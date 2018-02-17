IN RECENT years the simple milkshake has had a bit of a makeover.

IT was in 1922 when an American worker at a convenience store took a malted milk and added scoops of ice cream. The milkshake was born and instantly became a hit and swept through America in the 1930s.

There’s a number of reasons why the milkshake has grown in popularity. Casual dining is more popular than formal eating and milkshakes have become part of that experience, especially in American inspired diners.

Then there are the quirky creations which incorporate everything from doughnuts to candy floss.

Social media also has a part to play as people share pictured of creative milkshakes on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

If you're looking for a milkshake fix, then these are the places you should make a date to try one of these shakes.

Toast Tutshill

This popular café and bar in the heart of Chepstow offers some creative shakes that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Their popular Harry Potter shake is the perfect complement to their afternoon tea which is inspired by J. K. Rowling’s books.

For more information visit toast-tutshill.co.uk or call 01291 408338.

Woodies

You can have almost any chocolate bar turned into an ice cream shake from Woodies in Blackwood. They have a selection of chocolate bars that you can choose from or you can have a shake made from fresh strawberries or bananas.

Find out more at woodiesdiner.co.uk or call 01495 222288

Sawyers Bar & Grill

The American inspired restaurant, which is located just off the M4 in Magor, serves a number of delicious shakes, some of which come with a dash of your favourite alcoholic tipple. The red velvet shake is a popular choice, and it’s easy to see why.

For more information visit sawyersbarandgrill.com or call 01633 880741.

Parc Pantry

A destination for milkshake fans, Parc Pantry in Malpas and The Tearooms at Belle Vue Park have featured milkshakes including a unicorn shake and a Harry Potter inspired shake. They are currently serving a Reese's Peanut Butter shake which comes with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup.

Find out more at parcpantry.co.uk.