INFORMATION is being sought following a crash on the on the A48 at Pwllmeyric, near Chepstow, at 2.05am this morning.

Anyone who may be able to help is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference #44, 17-02-18.

Newport Bus is reporting that the A48 is closed in both directions between the Indian Empire restaurant, at Parkwall roundabout near Caldicot, to the Larkfield roundabout at Chepstow.

Bus services are affected. The number 73 will operate to Caerwent, and the X74 to Caldicot, and both will then double back to the M4 to get to Chepstow.

The company was tweeted that that there will be delays.

**CUSTOMER NOTICE UPDATE** The A48 is now open. 73 and 74X will return to normal routes — Newport Bus (@NewportBus) February 17, 2018