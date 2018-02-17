AN earthquake hit Wales this afternoon

The US Geological Survey is reporting that the 4.4 magnitude quake was centred three kilometres north east of Clydach, near Swansea shortly after 2.30pm.

Just in: Event epicentre approx 20km NNE of Swansea, with 4.4 magnitude at a depth of 7.4km. Events of this magnitude only happen in the UK every 2-3 years. — BGS (@BritGeoSurvey) February 17, 2018

People are reporting feeling tremors as far afield as Preston in Lancashire, and the farthest tip of Cornwall.

Chris Preston in Cwmbran said his house shake from top to bottom.

Danielle Selwood from St Julians in Newport said: "It was quite strong here.

"I thought it was one of my children slamming the front door. I was just about to shout down to them, then realised they weren't home.

"It scared the hell out of me."

The British Geological Survey is asking people who felt it to fill out a questionnaire at earthquakes.bgs.ac.uk/questionnaire/

They said that events as large as this only happen every three to five years in the UK.

This is the biggest event in the area since the 5.2 magnitude earthquake in 1906. pic.twitter.com/zq9JEIttQI

People have been sharing their reactions on social media.

Not joking here, I think I actually just felt a small earthquake in Newport. The house shook for about 2 secnds, I felt it through my chair. Nothing else I can tell that would have caused it. — L. Thomas Cater (@LThomasCater) February 17, 2018

Okay, did anyone else just feel that tremor in #Caerphilly or was it just us? :S Our entire building just shook/wobbled 😟 #scary — Caerphilly Library (@CaerphillyLib) February 17, 2018

So apparently there's been an earthquake in Newport. There was me thinking the reason the house looks so trashed is because we had the neighbours round until 3am #thatexplainseverything pic.twitter.com/4EIIPjwRfv — paulmroberts (@PMRobets) February 17, 2018

