TEST purchases conducted by police and Trading Standards found that shops were willing to illegally sell knives to underage people.

The tests were conducted in Chepstow and Gwent Police cadets assisted by attempting to purchase knives in several retail premises around the town.

Eighty per cent of the stores visited failed the test and sold knives to young people under the age of 18.

In Wales it is illegal to sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18-years-old.

Gwent Police are currently running a knife amnesty to help prevent knives being used on streets and getting into the wrong hands.

The amnesty is running alongside Operation Sceptre, a national campaign which runs until February 18 that aims to educate people about the dangers associated with knives.

Police inspector Neil Jones said: “Crimes involving knives are rare in Gwent and we are taking positive active to try and prevent offences by removing knives and offensive weapons before any harm is caused.

“People might think that having a knife is some kind of status symbol, or that they need one for protection, but they don’t realise that in 65 per cent of cases, people who carry knives have those weapons used against them.

“If you know a friend or family member who carries a knife, urge them to surrender it as part of the amnesty. Every knife handed in is one less that can potentially be used on the streets of Gwent.”

People can deposit knives at secure bins at police stations including Newport Central, Maindee, Chepstow, Abergavenny, Monmouth, Ystrad Mynach, Cwmbran, Pontypool, Ebbw Vale and Blackwood.

Police ask that the blade is wrapped before depositing it in an amnesty bin, using cardboard, bubble wrap or something similar.

If you have information about anyone carrying or using knives please contact Gwent Police calling 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.