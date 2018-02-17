FANS of Kentucky Fried Chicken are having to go elsewhere this evening as many of their outlets are closed due to a chicken shortage.
According to reports, the KFC restaurants in Newport, Cwmbran and Pontypool have been affected by the shortage which the company said is due to issues with their new new delivery partner.
The Colonel is working on it. pic.twitter.com/VvvnDLvlyq— KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 17, 2018
People have been expressing their dismay on social media.
WHY IS EVERY @KFC_UKI CLOSED IN NEWPORT?!?!!? 😭— sheree (@shereemaynard) February 17, 2018
