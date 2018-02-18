A CYCLIST taking part in an epic 4,000-mile ride to Africa and back is set to start his return journey.

Ed Beverley-Jones, 43, has raised more than £4,200 for St David’s Hospice by taking part in the two-wheeled adventure from the top of Sugar Loaf mountain in Abergavenny, and departing Wales from Chepstow on October 1.

Riding a donated second-hand bike, he has pedalled across Africa and the Sahara desert, sleeping under the stars in a tent and often surviving with little food.

The pond-keeper, originally from Newport but currently living in Usk, is currently awaiting repairs to his bike, but is hoping that he will begin his return journey to Monmouthshire on Monday.

Mr Beverley-Jones, who had not previously ridden a bike in two decades, described the trek through Morocco as “tough and dangerous.”

The trek covered three mountain ranges including the Middle and High Atlas ranges.

He said he slept rough every night, fended off “endless begging” and two attempted muggings.

Roads were also dangerous with several near misses with lorries and buses, and to make matters worse the cyclist was set back by several punctures.

He has also battled several sessions of altitude sickness and two nights in snow.

However the environmentalist said he has also been touched by the kindness of those he has met on his journey and the beauty of his surroundings.

A total of £4,211.13 has been donated to Mr Beverley-Jones’ JustGiving page.

Mr Beverley-Jones chose to support St David's Hospice after the charity recently cared for one of his clients who recently died after having a brain tumour.

He previously said: "He received such wonderful care and attention from St David’s Hospice care nurses who attended him at his home which he had worked so hard for all of his life.

"The St David’s Hospice Care nurses cared for him so wonderfully during his last days. His wife told me that as he lay in his bed at home he was really concerned about his pond. I was glad to be able to put his mind at rest by ensuring that the pond was in tip top condition."

Mr Beverley-Jones took on the challenge to follow swallows on their migration to Africa, and is planning to follow them back on their return.

To donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ed-jones4.