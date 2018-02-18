RUNNERS from across the region joined hundreds of people to celebrate 10 years of parkrun in Wales.

Representatives from parkruns that take place across Wales joined the Cardiff parkrun in Bute Park yesterday to celebrate 10 years of parkrun in Wales.

Liz Mountfield from Newport parkun, who is also the Welsh communication ambassador, Colin Willmott, event director for Cwmbran parkrun, and Rob Ollerton from Rogiet parkrun all attended the event.

Also in attendance was Sian Adey from Caerphilly and Cllr Fiona Cross who works with Pontypool parkrun.

Cllr Cross said: "There was a fantastic atmosphere. It’s a tribute to the efforts of all the volunteers behind the event .

"An impressive 1,192 parkrunners ran, jogged or walked the idyllic five km route. The volunteer team were well organised and prepared for the numbers.

"Since Cardiff parkrun started in 2008, the first Welsh parkrun, another 28 events have followed in Wales along with several junior parkrun events. More events are in the planning pipeline.

She added: "Parkrun has become a global phenomenon which supports people’s physical and mental wellbeing. Fast or slow, from volunteering to walking and chatting with friends.

"You can make new friends and your efforts are applauded or appreciated by all."

All of the Gwent boroughs now has at least one parkrun event – Monmouthshire: Rogiet; Blaenau Gwent: Parc Bryn Bach; Caerphilly: Penallta; Newport: Riverfront and Tredegar House and Torfaen: Cwmbran and Pontypool.

Visit parkrun.org.uk for more information.