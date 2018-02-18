TOUCHING tributes have been paid to a Monmouthshire police officer following his unexpected death.

Gwent Police’s Abergavenny Officers Twitter account released a tribute to PC742 Leighton Yhnell on February 17 stating: “It is with great sadness today that we announce the unexpected death of one of our own."

“We’re all devastated and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this terrible time. Your shift is over. Rest in peace (sic) friend,” the tweet adds.

Monmouth Officers also released a tribute to Mr Yhnell today on Twitter stating he was “one of the finest officers who was based in Monmouth Police Station”.

It added: “He had a heart of gold and always had a story to tell. The station is very quiet today without him here.

“Always in our thoughts, and in our hearts.”

Gwent Police Supt Matt Williams, also posting on Twitter, said: “Very saddened to hear this tragic news.

“Thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest in peace #742."