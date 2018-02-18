MOSQUES in Newport opened their doors today to welcome in members of the community.

Newport Iqra Mosque, in Corporation Road, and the Jamia Mosque, in Commercial Road, both opened up as part of Visit My Mosque Day, which is an initiative of the Muslim Council of Wales and Muslim Council of Britain.

Both Masjids had a variety of stalls featuring clothing, food and perfumes, as well as a henna and Arabic calligraphy stall.

Mohammed Rahman, a representative from Jamia Mosque, which opened up for the first time as part of the initiative, said he hopes the open day will bring the community together.

He said: “The mosques have always been opened and non-Muslims can always come in. This day helps to enable the community to come in and experience our culture.

“It is nice for us to all come together and people can ask those burning questions they have. It helps bridge the gaps and misconceptions.

“It’s a day for everyone to enjoy.”