OUR Pride of Gwent Awards have received hundreds of nominations from all over the region for people who do amazing work.

One of the most popular categories is the Volunteer Award, and we have heard about the outstanding work that is happening across Gwent by people on a daily basis.

One of the people nominated is Jasmine Crockett Paffey from Newport.

The busy mum works in the Royal Gwent Hospital as an A&E nurse, but also spends her free time volunteering for St John Cymru Wales.

Having been a volunteer from the age of five, when she joined a family member who was attending a local branch, she is now the divisional officer in charge of the Newport division.

As part of her role Ms Crockett Paffey has taught people essential lifesaving skills, made a difference to the community and has helped members find their confidence and become successful life savers.

She has given her free time to work at events and has also spent time in India where she taught her skills in a community with no local hospital. Those skills are now being shared with the next generation of that community.

When she was told about the nomination Ms Crockett Paffey said: “It’s amazing. I have nominated people in the past and so it’s nice that someone has nominated me for an award.

“I enjoy meeting people and that’s a big part of it. I also enjoy seeing the kids grow and their confidence grow as they become older.

“I love volunteering. It gives me huge sense of achievement. It helps grow personal skills and friendship – I have made friends for life.”

When asked about how she balances work, volunteering for St John Cymru Wales and family life she said “I have no idea.”

She added: “I love my work in A&E in the Gwent, I just get on and do everything. It’s extremely worthwhile.”

If you would like to nominate someone then you still have time to enter your nominations for the Pride of Gwent Awards.

The awards are an opportunity to showcase the incredible people, groups and communities making the difference to lives around them.

There are 15 awards that celebrate the efforts of the unsung heroes of our communities.

The finalists will be chosen from the nominations and invited to the awards event at the Coldra Court Hotel in Newport on May 25.

You can nominate someone for free until March 23 at our website southwalesargus.co.uk/prideofgwent.