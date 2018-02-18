THERE is still time left to enter our Mother’s Day competition to find Gwent’s Best Mum.

We have already received some amazing entries but we are searching for inspirational mums that deserve a treat.

The prize for the winner is a Sunday lunch for two at the newly opened The Foresters in Llandevaud.

They will receive a pampering treat of a manicure with Shellac from Utopia on George Street, Pontypool.

We also have a runner-up prize of a cream tea for two at Toast Tushill which is located on Coleford Road in Chepstow.

You have until Sunday, March 4, at 5pm, to enter and all you have to do is email your photo and up to 200 words to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk with your name, age, where you and your mum are from and a contact phone number.

Last year Shamim Abbas from Newport was a runner-up in our competition.

Mrs Abbas’ daughter Rukhsar nominated her because she fosters two children and works two jobs, one as a support worker in St Woolos Primary School in Newport and a ward hostess at the Royal Gwent Hospital.