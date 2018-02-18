WEEKS of snow and ice are on the way due to a rise in temperatures in the North Pole, the Met Office has warned.
The forecasting agency has recorded rises which usually trigger a phenomenon known as a polar vortex.
The event, known as a Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW), usually lasts for two weeks or longer and brings widespread snow.
Computer simulations carried out by the Met Office are currently predicting heavy snow across the UK in late February as a direct result
The cold spell of weather is expected to hit at the end of the week.
