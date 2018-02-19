A GROUP of mums have spoken of “appalling” treatment while taking part in baby swimming classes at the Celtic Manor Resort.

The Water Babies class say they have been the subject of “discriminatory” remarks from some members at Dylans, one of the hotel’s fitness clubs, while using its changing rooms.

Having been paying members for more than a year, Rhian Jones says that the atmosphere had changed “quite a lot” towards the end of last year.

“One (Dylans) member said we were taking up too much room, and then there were complaints made against us,” said Ms Jones, of Abergavenny.

“It was already stressful taking my baby swimming on my own. It just seemed like we were walking on eggshells.”

Following the complaints the class was then moved to the ladies’ golf changing rooms in another part of the health club, a move which posed new challenges for the women.

After finishing their Water Babies class, the mums had to walk with their babies across the Dylans reception area to reach the changing room.

“In the height of winter we were was made to walk through the reception area in our swimming costumes and a towel,” said one member, who asked not to be named.

“Not only was this belittling for a mum who’s uncomfortable with her body after having a baby but it was also risking my baby catching a cold.

“I feel the mothers and babies have been treated appallingly by the resort.”

The new changing rooms were also said to be too small for a Water Babies class –typically five to eight people – to change in.

But all of the mums stressed that the Dylans reception staff were “welcoming and friendly” in their efforts to help.

Earlier this year the group were moved back to the original changing rooms but another member, Helen Marsh, claimed that tensions were still boiling over.

“I got shouted at and followed down the corridor by a Dylans manager when I raised an issue,” she said.

“It was awful. Two of the mums in the next class asked if I was OK.”

Since this incident Dylans Health Club have parted ways with Water Babies following feedback from health club members and the Celtic Manor Golf Club.

A Celtic Manor Resort spokesman said: “It was always made clear that the swimming classes would only be able to operate with the co-operation and goodwill of our membership.

“In recent weeks, a number of our members have expressed their reluctance to continue sharing their pool and facilities with the classes, and it is our members’ interests which have to remain our greatest priority.”

A spokesman for Water Babies said: “We are grateful to all the staff at Dylans Health Club who have hosted us so warmly for the last year. It is a lovely facility and our mums, dads and their little ones have really enjoyed the experience. We have now amicably parted ways with Dylans after some isolated incidents with some members.

“We have moved quickly to relocate our classes to an equally lovely venue around four miles away.”