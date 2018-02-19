We owe those who have served in our Armed Forces a great debt of gratitude.

But as thanks alone is not enough, I have campaigned as an MP for more support for our Veterans.

I was therefore pleased to support the launch of a new service from Help for Heroes – the Hidden Wounds service.

The service can support you if you are ex-service personnel, or a family member, who is living with anxiety, depression, anger or wishing to change your drinking habits.

They can provide free and confidential support by phone, Skype or face to face.

More information is available in the ‘Get Support’ section of helpforheroes.org.uk. Or if you need immediate support, please call Combat Stress, on 0800 1381619.

l As the chair of the all-party group on off-patent drugs, I’ve contributed – over the past two years – to a report into how we can get re-purposed drugs consistently to those who need them most.

These are drugs originally developed to treat one condition, but have been found to help treat a second one.

This can be a cost-effective way of helping many people with conditions including some cancer, MS and Parkinson’s.

I await with the government’s response with interest, as this has been a passion of mine since I began campaigning on the issue with my Private Member’s Bill in 2015.

l Another issue close to my heart is the accessibility of a career in law.

I enjoyed my years as a barrister and I am determined that more should be done to help people from a wider range of backgrounds access the profession.

A lack of money or connections should not hold people back.

Having come from a non-legal background myself – my father worked in Llanwern Steelworks throughout his working life – I know how important it is that we ensure that our professions are open to all, not only those with established networks of people they know.

I have therefore taken a great interest in the Bar Standards Board’s review of how barristers in England and Wales train and qualify into the profession.

They aim to bring down costs, offer more flexibility and improve accessibility, to make the profession more diverse – whilst of course maintaining high standards.

It is vital we think radically about this to ensure that our most talented people do not feel any part of society is “not for them”.