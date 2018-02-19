HAVE your say on a proposed public space protection order (PSPO) in the Maesglas area of Newport aiming to tackle drug dealing and other anti-social behaviour.

As previously reported, Newport City Council is considering setting up gates at either end of the alleyway behind the Maesglas shops in Cardiff Road following complaints.

Other proposals include restrictions on loitering, drinking alcohol and selling, using or possessing controlled substances in the street.

The public can have their say on proposed restrictions and the boundary of the PSPO alongside suggesting further restrictions.

The deadline to comment is March 12 and visit www.newport.gov.uk/haveyoursay to take part.