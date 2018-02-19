BUSINESSES across Gwent have signed up to a free water refilling scheme in a bid to cut down on plastic bottles usage.

Visitors to the 21 Refill points, which range from cafes, shops to restaurants, will have their water bottle refilled free of charge.

Participating businesses place a sticker in their windows to alert passers-by, who can also find their nearest station using the Refill app.

Newport is leading the way in the region, with 10 businesses signed onto the scheme in the city.

Meat Bar and Grill were the first to join the scheme after owner Dave Roberts saw outlets in Bristol taking part.

"We go to Bristol regularly for inspiration trips and I just kept seeing these blue stickers everywhere," he said.

"Then two days later I see it on the news so I thought it'd be a good idea to get involved."

Mr Roberts managed to persuade other independent business in Clytha Park Road to get involved, with The Whole Earth Deli, Rogue Fox Coffee and Holy Cheesus following suit.

"The aim is to get more people involved in the scheme and to encourage people to visit Newport more for its independent shops, as there's a lot more to Newport than Friars Walk," added Mr Roberts.

Since it was initially launched by community interest group City to Sea in Bristol in September 2015, there are now more than 1,600 Refill stations across the UK.

The community interest group says that the average UK home uses 480 plastic bottles a year but only recycles 270 of them – meaning nearly half (44 per cent) are not recycled.

Here are a list of other businesses in Newport and elsewhere in the region that have signed up to the scheme:

NEWPORT

Roberts Estate Agents

Le Public Space

Monusk Deli

Malmo Hearing

Fourteen Locks Canal Centre and Cafe, Rogerstone

The Goldcroft, Caerleon

MONMOUTHSHIRE

The Filling Station, Tintern

Monnow Eyecare, Monmouth

Helmet Hers Hair Salon, Monmouth

Madeleine's, Monmouth,

White Swan Tea Room, Monmouth

Granny Brown's Chocolate Box, Monmouth

TORFAEN

The Blaenafon Cheddar Company, Blaenavon

CAERPHILLY