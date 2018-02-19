THE achievements of 28 members of staff from Caerphilly County Borough Council’s waste management and cleansing teams have been celebrated at a recent awards ceremony.

The staff members celebrated success, some gaining qualifications in sustainable resource management (levels two, three and four) and others in achieving their LGV (large goods vehicle) driving qualification.

The council has been working in partnership with external training provider Safe and Secure Training to deliver the work-based learning programme, which is funded by Welsh Government.

Cabinet member Cllr Nigel George said: “It’s great to see so many of our workforce demonstrating their commitment to further increasing their knowledge and skills. This increased knowledge will play a key role in helping us continue to provide a quality service for our residents in the future.”

