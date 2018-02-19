A GRANDFATHER and former councillor who died following a Torfaen crash has been remembered as "a much-loved and active member of the community".

Elwyn Lionel George Palmer was airlifted to hospital following a crash involving a van in Festival Crescent, New Inn, on Wednesday February 7.

He died with his family by his side nine days later, on Friday February 16.

In a statement Mr Palmer's family described him as "our loving husband, father and grandfather".

"Elwyn Lionel George Palmer was known to his family and friends as George, dad, grandad and grancha," they said.

"He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

"George will be remembered for his market stall, Furnace Electrics, at Pontypool Indoor Market, and more recently for working at McDonald’s restaurant in Cwmbran, where he hosted many children’s parties over the 20 years he worked there.

"He was a much-loved and active member of the community, serving as a Torfaen councillor in the wards of Wainfelin and Pantygasseg for more than 11 years.”