AROUND 200 youngsters kicked off their half-term by enjoying a day full of sport in Newport as part of a regional youth scheme.

Positive Futures is a social inclusion programme which provides young people across Gwent a chance to take part in physical activity to steer them away from crime and anti-social behaviour.

Mentors also help youths in their bid to find positive outcomes and gain academic qualifications.

The engagement event at the Wales National Velodrome offered an array of sports for visitors, including football, rugby, tennis boxing, table tennis, basketball and a climbing wall.

Newport Live volunteers were joined on the day by two local sporting stars in professional boxer Sean McGoldrick and Dragons prop Leon Brown.



Sean McGoldrick steps behind the pads to help out at the sports day. Pic: Jennifer Frost

Both were on hand to offer one-to-one coaching in their respective disciplines

Mr McGoldrick, who now acts as a Positive Futures ambassador having previously been a mentor, described the scheme as “life-changing”.

He said: “Everyone does an amazing job in providing that space for youngsters where they can channel some of their energy into sport as as opposed to something negative.”

Mr Brown, a Positive Futures mentor, said he was keen to take part in the sports day having enjoyed a prosperous season for both Dragons and the Welsh national team.

“I haven’t been involved as much as I’d like to be but I’m glad to be back and engaging with the children,” he said.



Leon Brown gets stuck in at the Positive Futures event. Pic: Jennifer Frost

Positive Futures, which is aimed at children aged between 10 and 19 years old, has been largely funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) of Gwent.

Local authorities from across the region are drawn together to collaborate on the scheme.

Jeff Cuthbert, police and crime commissioner for Gwent, saw the scheme’s work first-hand on Monday, and described it as an “excellent and positive initiative.”

Newport Live director Kevin Ward said the scheme was “vital” for the city and its youth.

“It allows people kids to have access to top facilities that they wouldn't normally get near, he said.

“It's genuinely a life-changing experience for them.”