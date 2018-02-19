HIRSUTE Newport West MP Paul Flynn, Gwent-born Hollywood actor Michael Sheen and Caerphilly AM Hefin David are in the running for the prestigious annual St David's Day Beard of Wales Award.

Michael Sheen

Welsh Government minister Huw Irranca-Davies is also up for the award run by the Beard Liberation Front, along with legendary singer Sir Tom Jones, rugby player Alun Wyn Jones and coach Warren Gatland.

Sir Tom Jones. Picture: Cuffe and Taylor

Ogmore MP Chris Elmore, Times journalist Grant Tucker, Wales footballer Joe Ledley, Gruff Rhys of the Super Furry Animals, model Gwilym Pugh, meat farmer Illtud Llyr Dunsford and musician Chris Fox are also up for the award, which recognises "the Welsh beard that offers the most positive national image".

Joe Ledley. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Beard Liberation Front organiser Keith Flett: "It is the most diversely hirsute shortlist for Beard of Wales yet, a sign that beards are making a growing impact in Wales."

Vote at tinyurl.com/ycb8g82u