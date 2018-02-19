A VOLUNTEER-RUN radio station based at a hospital is relaunching with a new look studio.

NH Sound radio, based in the grounds of Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, is looking forward to new computers, a new desk and new cabling as part of the upgrade costing around £4,000.

The charity raised the cash through fundraising events and Big Lottery funding.

As well as broadcasting seven days a week with volunteer presenters, the station also gets involved with a range of community events in the area.

The station was first launched in Abergavenny at the Pen-y-Fal Hospital in 1979 as the Pen-y-Fal Hospital Radio Society . With the re-organisation of health provision in the county, Pen-y-Fal was closed down in 1996, and the station was transferred to the grounds of Nevill Hall Hospital based in Bron Haul.

John Price, events manager, said the new look studio would take the station into the 21st century.

Listen to the station at nhsound.co.uk or on the radio at 1287mw.