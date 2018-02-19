IT'S THE late-night food that is a favourite in Wales.

Now a Gwent kebab shop is in the running to be named the best in the country.

Wales Kebab in Abertridwr, Caerphilly is one of the places up for a prize at the British Kebab Awards.

The best kebab in Gwent is a highly contested title with opinions divided on who serves the best ones.

So when you want a chicken shish or a mixed doner kebab, where do you go?

