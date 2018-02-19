THE developer behind a number of major projects in Newport has handed over £250,000 towards revamping a graffitied subway in the city centre.

Garrison Barclay is planning on converting the dilapidated former sorting office in Mill Street into offices and a hotel.

And as part of the scheme the company, which is also behind a revamp of Chartist Tower, has handed Newport City Council £250,000 towards works at the secluded subway linking Devon Place and Kingsway, where two sex attacks took place in 2011.

Garrison Barclay’s development director Ian Carter said: “As part of our hotel and office plans at Mill Street, we have confirmed that a contribution of £250,000 will be made towards upgrading the subway.

“At the moment the plan is that this contribution will be provided directly to Newport City Council who will work up the improvement scheme.

“The works will need to be complete prior to the hotel opening which, subject to planning, will be in the first quarter of 2019.”

Although plans for a footbridge over the railway have been in the pipeline for years, with the scheme previously due to be completed by March last year, it has been repeatedly delayed.

Newport City Council was contacted for comment.