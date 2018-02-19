NOMINATIONS are coming in for this year's Gwent's Best Mum competition.

Lauren Williams from Brynmawr nominated her mum Carolyn because of her strength and the support she has given her.

In 2011 Miss Williams' brother Daniel died after he had a heart attack and stroke when he was 20.

She said: "It tested us all as a family but my mum and dad remained strong, even making the difficult decision to donate his organs. His organs saved four other peoples lives."

Miss Williams, 29, was pregnant at the time and after she gave birth to her daughter Libby her Mum supported her when they found out that Libby had a hole in her heart.

"My parents were my rock and remained focussed on supporting me and my daughter. They remained my support system throughout it all.

"She is our world and an inspiration and such a strong woman."

If you think your mum is the best in Gwent then you have until 5pm March 4 to enter the competition

To enter, e-mail your photo and up to 200 words to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk with your name, age, where you and your mum are from and a contact phone number.

Alternatively, send your entries to Newsdesk, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN marked as 'Mother’s Day competition'.

The prize for the winner is a Sunday lunch for two at the newly opened The Foresters in Llandevaud.

They will receive a pampering treat of a manicure with Shellac from Utopia on George Street, Pontypool.

We also have a runner-up prize of a cream tea for two at Toast Tushill which is located on Coleford Road in Chepstow.