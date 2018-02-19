PUPILS and staff at a Newport Primary School got colourful and raised more than £950 to support one of their students.

St Andrew's Primary School dressed up in their favourite colours for pupil Ella Harris, a three-year-old who was diagnosed with cancer.

Ella, a nursery pupil, has Retinoblastoma, a type of cancer affecting the eyes.

Children and staff donated money for the non-uniform day and raised a total of £973 - with all proceeds going towards the help Ella will need to receive chemotherapy and other treatment.

"Ella is a very strong, happy little girl who is full of energy and a pleasure to teach," said the three-year-old's nursery teacher Miss Jones.

“We are very lucky to have such a wonderful little girl in our nursery class. Ella’s family, like so many of our community, help support the school."

At the moment Ella has a prosthetic eye and is receiving chemotherapy at Noah's Ark Children's Hospital in Cardiff.

She also has laser therapy in Birmingham and will be going for proton beam therapy at a specialist hospital in Germany.

All money raised for Ella will help with these costs.

A fundraising page has also been set upat justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ellaharris