A BUS caused traffic chaos this afternoon after becoming stuck on a Newport road today.
The stagecoach 151 Newport to Blackwood bus was stuck on the corner of Claxton Place for around 15 minutes as it could not fully turn due to cars parked on double yellow lines.
The incident was said to have caused tailbacks around Baneswell.
Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.
This is what happens when parking seems to be a free for all in Newport City Centre. This bus has been stuck here for a good 15 mins causing tailbacks around baneswell @Newport_BID @NewportCouncil @gwentpolice @DebbieWilcox1 @matthewevansnpt @chrispevans1 #inconsideratedrivers pic.twitter.com/lse4Rj4Igu— Kymin (@Kymin) February 19, 2018
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?