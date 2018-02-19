THERE are only a few days left to see an exhibition featuring the amazing work of South Wales Argus Camera Club members.

The exhibition of work will run until February 24 in the art gallery at Newport's Riverfront.

As part of the exhibition, which opened on January 12, 60 photos were chosen from submissions made in the Facebook-based group which now has more than 2,000 members.

Camera club member Sarah Debnam, who is among those to have work on display, said: “I take pictures of most things,” said the 33-year-old, who lives in Caerleon. “The picture on display is of my daughter in ballet practice.

“It is amazing to see so many people who want to share their work for all of us to see.”

Roger Fuller, who lives in Alway, also has work on show.

He said: “The camera club is a great idea as it encourages beginners to develop their skills and provides more experienced photographers with a forum to share their work.”

The photograhy group is a place for photographers to share photos taken in Gwent and share tips and ideas.

If you would like to join the Facebook group then request to join at facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup or search South Wales Argus Camera Club.