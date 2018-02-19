GWENT Police is the first police force in the UK to have launched a virtual reality training system.

The force say the training aims to enable officers to look a variety of different options of how they can react in different situations.

There have been four sessions since January for routine officer training and each one focusses on developing skills to identify controlling and coercive behaviour.

The scenario is shown on a 280 degree scene while there is one main controller who moves their character about. They can choose to interact with other characters, use handcuffs, arrest people and enter properties.

Superintendent and head of the force communications suite Vicki Townsend said: "About three years ago we had a new operating model which made it mandatory that officers had to have a training day every 10 weeks.

"18 months into the model we received feedback saying delivering eight hours of lessons via powerpoint was difficult for people to take in.

"We wanted to change this so we looked at different opportunities and virtual reality came our way which was a bit of a godsend."

At the moment Gwent Police have planned seven out of 10 different scenarios, which include domestic violence cases and issues while officers are out on patrol.

"We can have open and honest conversations in the training and we can discuss what we could do," said superintendent Townsend.

"It's really exciting for us. I am very proud to be a part of it. It looks at what are our individual roles in a situation while we are working as a team."

Although Gwent Police is the first force to have implemented the virtual reality scheme, superintendent Townsend said she believes it will catch on and will be soon used by other emergency services such as fire and rescue and ambulance.

Sergeant Robin Fuller, project manager of the virtual reality training, said: "Virtual Reality Simulating System have done the animating for us on this project and it really has brought us lifelike incidents.

"It is as realistic as possible.

"It gives officers the opportunity to use their knowledge in a real life situation.

"I know Gwent Police are trying to drive innovation in a variety of digital ways and we are planning to develop this further."