MORE than 300 child sex offences were recorded by Gwent Police last year, a rise of 11 per cent on the previous year.

Figures from NSPCC Cymru show that the number of offences recorded in Wales in 2016/17 rose by 36 per cent from the previous year, with an average of nine offences recorded each day.

There were 314 recorded cases in Gwent, the lowest of the four regional forces, with the highest figure – 1,110 – coming from Dyfed Powys Police.

Welsh police forces also dealt with a high number of offences involving the use of the internet, with 764 in 2016/17.

Gwent Police Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Warrender said: “This is a particularly abhorrent crime and one which Gwent Police is committed to combatting. We have a co-ordinated approach to identifying vulnerable children to ensure our officers understand the warning signs and how best to mitigate the threat to children – but there is more we can do and we need everyone to be vigilant.”

Recorded crimes obtained by the charity from police forces across the UK include rape, sexual assault and grooming. A total of 193 offences were recorded against babies younger than a year old.

There were 64,667 child sex offences in the UK last year – a 15 per cent rise from 2015/16, and a new record.

A total of 13,875 crimes were recorded against children aged 10 and under, while 2,788 of these crimes involved children four and under.

NSPCC Cymru say the total number of child sex offences is unknown, as more victims may not have come forward out of fear or embarrassment or may not even realise that they have been abused.

The charity believes factors behind the dramatic increase could be down to police forced improving recording methods, survivors feeling more confident in disclosing abuse and the “significant” problem of online groomers.

Des Mannion, head of NSPCC Cymru, said: “This dramatic rise in recorded crimes is extremely concerning and shows just how extensive child sexual abuse is.

“These abhorrent crimes can shatter a child’s life, leaving them to feel humiliated, depressed, or even suicidal. It’s important that children recognise they are being abused and can speak out to stop the abuse.

“That is why it is crucial every single child who has endured abuse and needs support must get timely, thorough help so they can learn to rebuild their lives.”

The NSPCC said it was “vital” for children to feel able to come forward to disclose abuse, with its Speak Out Stay Safe programme teaching primary schoolchildren the signs of abuse in an age appropriate way.

The PANTS campaign, which uses a friendly animated dinosaur to teach children The Underwear Rule, educates children about what is sexual abuse and provides advice about how to stay safe from it.

And now the charity is calling for the Welsh Government to build on its child sexual exploitation action plan, launched in 2016, and produce a new strategy which includes all forms of child sexual abuse.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “Protecting children from all forms of abuse – including child sex abuse – is a priority for us and this is clearly reflected in the legislation and policy we have already introduced.”