AN INSPECTION of Gwent’s two prisons has found “some good work”, but also areas for improvement.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons carried out an unannounced inspection of HMP Usk and Prescoed in October last year, and released its findings today.

It found “very little violence” at either prison, which both cater entirely for men. Although more vulnerable men were “generally well cared for”, the report said oversight of suicide and self-harm prevention needed improvement.

In his report HM chief inspector of prisons Peter Clarke said: “For many years we have reported that both Usk and Prescoed are fundamentally successful institutions delivering their key responsibilities very well.

“This was again the case at this inspection, where we found some good work taking place at both institutions.

“We do, however, also identify some issues where some improvement is needed.”

The report also found both prisons were “fundamentally respectful”, but non-white inmates were “less positive” about their relationships with staff. Overcrowding was also flagged up as an issue, but cleanliness was found to be good.

But the report said rehabilitation support at Usk was “a more mixed picture”.

Mr Clarke said: “The prison now offered even more opportunities for men to reduce their risk through offending behaviour work, and it was particularly positive to see that the new range of programmes allowed men otherwise in denial of their offence to participate.

“Despite Usk not being a designated resettlement prison, it did release a small number of men each year, and it was again positive that some provision to support men through the gate had been retained.

“However, oversight of offender management arrangements at the prison was weak, and offender supervisors did not actively support all men in reducing their risk and progressing.”

It also said communication with community-based offender managers was “weak”.

The availability of education and work opportunities was also praised, but the report said the quality of schemes should be improved.

Chief executive of Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service Michael Spurr welcomed the report.

“I am pleased that the good work at both Usk and Prescoed has been recognised by the chief inspector, which is a credit to all the staff," he said.

"The governor is committed to building on the work to further improve performance.

"In particular, we are reviewing the Learning and Skills provision in order to improve the quality of education and training provided across both sites.

"We are also introducing officer ‘Key Workers’ to provide dedicated support as offenders progress through their sentence.

This will improve the resettlement process and reduce the risk of reoffending on release.”

At the time of the inspection both prisons were at full capacity, with Usk housing 274 inmates, while Prescoed had 252.

Prescoed is geared towards preparing prisoners for release back into the community, with some allowed out on temporary licence.

View the full report at justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmiprisons