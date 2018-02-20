MICA Moore never imagined she would be an Olympian.

But what started out as a dream for the 25-year-old bobsleigh brakewoman from Newport becomes reality today.

And after some impressive times in training, Moore could well be in contention for a medal at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Moore and driver Mica McNeill carry Great Britain’s hopes in the two-woman bobsleigh, five months after the duo’s funding was withdrawn by their governing body.

The competition in South Korea takes place over two days, with four runs in total determining the gold, silver and bronze medallists.

With her event coming relatively late in the schedule, Moore has had the opportunity to take in a lot of the Games’ sights and sounds before going for glory.

However, she has also used the time to fine tune her push start, one that will play a huge role in the British pair’s Olympic campaign.

“Anything can happen in this sport,” said Moore, who is being cheered on in Pyeongchang by mum Lolita, dad Lawrence and boyfriend Curtis.

“Realistically, a top-10 finish would be a great result for us.

“We’ve got our fifth place from the World Cup in Whistler and we know what we are capable of.

“We need to make sure we focus on the process, and if we do that then the times and positions will take care of themselves, but I think we’d be happy with top 10.

“We’ve had a really tough year and we’ve done ourselves proud just to get here, so anything we do at our first Olympic Games will be a

bonus.

“There was a moment where we didn’t think we’d be here (when their funding was withdrawn) so it’s incredible to achieve that goal.

“It’s nice to have the support of family and friends, as well as everyone who helped with the crowdfunding to get us through the season.”

Moore, who took up bobsleigh having previously forged a career in athletics as a sprinter and taken part in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, added: “It’s still very surreal.

“I didn’t think I would make an Olympics, summer or winter, so it’s nice that all the hard work that has gone in has counted for something.

“I’m really excited to represent GB at this level and hopefully we can do the country proud.

“We haven’t slid here before but Mica really likes the track and the practice runs went really well.

“We have been waiting a few weeks now so I’m really excited to get on the ice and compete.”

Moore and McNeill start 17th of the 20 sleds in today’s first run, which gets under way at 11.50am (GMT).

Yesterday saw the Brits shine in the last two training runs, finishing joint-second fastest and third quickest respectively.