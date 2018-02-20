THE funeral of former Newport mayor David Atwell is taking place in St Woolos Cathedral today. Mr Atwell who was mayor from May 2016 to May 2017, died in St David’s Hospice last month after suffering from a brain tumour. When he left office last May it was revealed that he had been battling the tumour since November 2016. A funeral notice in the Argus described him as “dearly loved and respected by many”. Mourners attending the funeral have been asked to wear “wear a flash of colour purple/gold”. The service will take place in St Woolos Cathedral at 12pm, followed by a committal at Langstone Vale crematorium at 1.30pm.